Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India November auto sales: car, tractor, truck sales rise

12/01/2022 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are pictured at a toll post in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The festive season helped drive strong overall sales at most Indian automakers in November, with market leader Maruti Suzuki posting a 14.3% jump for the month.

Auto sales numbers are keenly watched as they are among the key indicators for assessing private consumption, which has a more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.

India's inflation has remained at elevated levels well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6%, but has recently shown some signs of easing.

Total passenger car sales rose 22.6% at Maruti Suzuki India, 56.2% at Mahindra & Mahindra and 55% at Tata Motors. Sales of utility vehicles, one of the fastest growing segments, rose 32.5% at Maruti and 56% at Mahindra.

Tractors sales, which indicate demand in rural economy and the state of farm incomes, were up by 10.3% each at Mahindra and VST Tillers Tractors, and 11.3% at Escorts Kubota.

"Rural sentiment continues to remain positive on account of good Rabi sowing and high reservoir levels," said Hemant Sikka, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Two-wheeler sales rose marginally at TVS Motor Co to 263,642 units, although rival Bajaj reported a 22.6% drop to 262,120 units. The sales figures help gauge the economic health of India's biggest consumer base, which is loosely defined as "lower middle income households".

Eicher, which sells Royal Enfield motorcycles, registered a 37% rise in bike sales to 70,766 units.

India's annual economic growth for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 more than halved to 6.3% from 13.5% in the prior three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.

Below is the list of sales figures from some of India's leading auto companies that have reported so far:

** Maruti Suzuki India - 159,044 units, up 14.3%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Auto - 58,303 units, up 45.4%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment - 30,528 units, up 10.3%

** Tata Motors - 75,478 units, up 21.4%

** TVS Motor Co - 277,123 units, up 1.6%

** Bajaj Auto - 306,552 units, down 19.2%

** Eicher Motors Trucks & Buses - 4,903 units, up 20%

** Eicher Motors Motorcycles - 70,766 units, up 37%

** Ashok Leyland - 14,561 units, up 39%

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru, Additional Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Nandan Mandayam and Nivedita Bhattacharjee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED -0.07% 148.7 Delayed Quote.21.52%
AUTO& INC. 3.40% 13700 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 2.48% 3750.7 End-of-day quote.15.43%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.79% 82.25 End-of-day quote.60.18%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 2.14% 3488.15 End-of-day quote.34.68%
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED 2.63% 2346.6 Delayed Quote.19.79%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.93% 1293.45 Delayed Quote.55.96%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.18% 8958.15 Delayed Quote.20.84%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.45% 439.35 End-of-day quote.-8.91%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.62% 1046.25 End-of-day quote.66.85%
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED 0.74% 2389.3 End-of-day quote.-13.60%
Latest news "Economy"
07:48aEnfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring
RE
07:47aAltice to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review
RE
07:47aIndia November auto sales: car, tractor, truck sales rise
RE
07:45aEU 'very confident' on N.Ireland agreement if UK shows political will
RE
07:44aEU discussing Russian oil price cap at $60/barrel with bi-monthly review
RE
07:43aEU seeks $60 Russia oil-price cap, WSJ says, citing sources
RE
07:41aUK lawmakers Taiwan visit is "gross interference" in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy
RE
07:37aUK retailer Next to buy collapsed rival Joules- Sky News reporter
RE
07:34aBrazil's economy grows less than expected in third quarter, but still reaches record level
RE
07:33a reckitt says it retains over 50% of u.s. infant fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS