India Plans More Than $100 Billion Capital Spending

02/01/2022 | 02:17am EST
By P.R. Venkat

India's government is planning capital spending of 7.50 trillion rupees ($100.60 billion) for the year beginning April, in a bid to create demand and pump prime the economy that had suffered severely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figure marks a 34.4% increase from the current fiscal year's capital expenditure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament Tuesday as she shared her budget proposals.

India was the first nation to be hit by a major Covid-19 wave driven by the Delta variant, slowing a recovery that began in late 2020. The country's economic activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels but has started to show some green shoots since late 2021.

India's economy was severely hit by strict coronavirus-related curbs imposed in March 2020 that shut down virtually every nonessential part of the economy.

The economy grew 8.4% in the three months ended September, compared with a 7.4% contraction in the same period a year earlier, the latest data showed.

The government expects the economy to grow 9.1% in the current year that ends in March.

Ms. Sitharaman said the government will undertake massive expenditure on infrastructure projects including that of roads, railways and logistics.

As part of its efforts to promote a green economy, the government plans to issue sovereign green bonds next fiscal year, funds that will be used to invest in green infrastructure projects.

For the next year, the government expects the fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP, lower than the revised 6.9% of GDP estimated this year.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 0216ET

