India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India and Saudi Arabia have
discussed the possibility of starting a rupee-riyal trade as
part of efforts to boost economic ties between the nations, the
Indian government said in a statement on Monday.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, has put in place a
mechanism to settle international trade transactions in Indian
rupees (INR) with the emphasis on exports to boost global trade
and respond to growing interest in the use of the rupee for
trading purposes.
"Discussed ways to attract greater investment and further
diversify bilateral trade to boost economic ties between India &
Saudi Arabia," Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal wrote on
Twitter after a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Majid bin
Abdullah Al-Kassabi.
During his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in a
meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council,
Goyal also met Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
Al Saud.
Apart from exploring the possibility of a rupee-riyal trade
mechanism, the nations also discussed trade diversification and
expansion, removal of trade barriers, and fast-tracking
authorisation and marketing of Indian pharma products in Saudi
Arabia, the statement said.
India's trade balance with Saudi Arabia is tilted in favour
of the Kingdom, a key oil supplier to the world's third-biggest
crude importer and consumer.
In April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year to
March 31, 2023, India's imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 93% to
$15.5 billion while exports were up by about 22% to $3.5
billion, according to Indian commerce ministry data.
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, during his visit to India
in February 2019, made an announcement to invest $100 billion in
India.
The two countries affirmed their continued cooperation in
joint ventures including west coast refinery, investment in
liquefied natural gas infrastructure and development of
strategic reserves in India, the Indian statement said.
Aramco is partnering Abut Dhabi National Oil Co and Indian
refiners in the joint venture company formed to build a 1.2
million barrels per day refinery on the Indian west coast.
