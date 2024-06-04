By P.R. Venkat

India's key stock market indices are sharply lower as early results from the country's national elections indicate that the ruling coalition wouldn't win a decisive victory as predicted by exit polls.

The headline Sensex index dropped 4.3% to 73177.13 Tuesday while the Nifty 50, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the country's largest companies listed on the National Stock Exchange, fell 5.8%.

Early election results show that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading with over 290 seats, while the opposition Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. alliance is trailing with 228 seats, according to private news channel NDTV's website.

The Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, has 543 seats, and control of half the seats, 272, is needed to win an election.

Most exit polls over the weekend suggested that prime minister Narendra Modi's BJP would beat the 303 seats it won in the 2019 general elections, and indicated the alliance would capture a two-third majority in parliament.

Indian stock markets surged Monday in response to the exit polls, with the Sensex gaining 3.4% to 76468.78, its biggest one-day jump in over three years.

