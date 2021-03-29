Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India, U.S agree to revamp strategic energy partnership

03/29/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United States have agreed to revamp their strategic energy partnership to focus on greater collaboration in cleaner energy sectors such as biofuels, and hydrogen production, an Indian government said in a statement on Monday.

The statement was issued after a virtual meeting of Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The two countries will intensify efforts to take advantage of advanced U.S. technologies and India's rapidly growing energy market, it said.

The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.01% 63.91 Delayed Quote.19.54%
WTI -0.69% 60.391 Delayed Quote.21.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aIndia, U.S agree to revamp strategic energy partnership
RE
10:08aBoeing wins biggest 737 MAX order since safety-ban lift from Southwest
RE
10:07aOil falls as traffic in Suez Canal resumes
RE
10:05aLeading Cybersecurity Provider, eSentire, Honored with a 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide
GL
10:01aMCAFEE  : Continues Award Win-Streak, Securing Top Cybersecurity Accolades for its Enterprise Business
BU
09:59aGupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government
RE
09:56aBoeing wins biggest 737 MAX order since safety-ban lift from Southwest
RE
09:55aTraffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
RE
09:54aEvergreen line says will coordinate with the shipowner after investigation reports - statement
RE
09:53aEvergreen line says once the inspection is finalized, decisions will be made regarding arrangements for cargo currently on board - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ