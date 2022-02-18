Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India, UAE sign trade and investment agreement - statement

02/18/2022 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United Arab Emirates signed a trade and investment agreement on Friday that could nearly double the value of their dealings, the Indian government said.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is expected to push bilateral trade to $100 billion in the next five years from a current level of $60 billion, a government statement said.

The deal was announced after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Both nations are entering a golden era of economic and trade cooperation," Piyush Goyal, India's commerce and industry minister, said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.18% 4.1658 Delayed Quote.0.04%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aEnergy stocks, Ukraine tensions drive Toronto index lower
RE
10:05aVolta Trucks raises $260 million to fund electric vehicle launch
RE
10:04aRebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine; West says Russia creates pretext for war
RE
10:04aIndia's IndiGo co-founder Gangwal quits board, to cut down stake
RE
10:04aRebels announce evacuation from east Ukraine; West says Russia creates pretext for war
RE
10:04aAir Canada to add capacity after posting smaller quarterly loss
RE
10:03aEuro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.8 points in February
RE
10:02aU.S. existing home sales surge in January; inventory at record low
RE
09:59aIndia, UAE sign trade and investment agreement - statement
RE
09:58aDuPont to shed mobility and materials unit in $11 billion Celanese deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
3Fugro N : full-year results 2021
4BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Production caps curb growth at luxury handbag maker Hermes

HOT NEWS