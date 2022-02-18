India, UAE sign trade and investment agreement - statement

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is expected to push bilateral trade to $100 billion in the next five years from a current level of $60 billion, a government statement said.

The deal was announced after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Both nations are entering a golden era of economic and trade cooperation," Piyush Goyal, India's commerce and industry minister, said in a tweet.

