India accuses Huawei of tax evasion, government source says

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - An Indian tax investigation
into China's Huawei Technologies has found the telecoms
equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable
income in the country, an Indian government source told Reuters
on Thursday.
Without naming the company, India's Ministry of Finance said
on Thursday a major telecoms group did not account for income of
4 billion rupees ($52 million) in its books, and showed expenses
of 4.8 billion rupees that the firm failed to justify.
A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Last month, India's income tax authorities conducted
searches at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring
Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru. The government conducted raids
at the residences of its senior executives as well.
The government said more investigations were in process.
($1 = 75.8825 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi
Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)