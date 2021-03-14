India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - An Indian climate activist
linked to Greta Thunberg said on Saturday she felt "violated" by
her arrest last month on sedition charges and her treatment by
the media, her first comments on a case that sparked
international criticism.
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old vegan and member of Thunberg's
Fridays for Future movement, was charged in February over an
online document about months-long protests by Indian farmers.
Ten days after her arrest and following widespread
criticism, a court in India's capital New Delhi granted her
bail, citing “scanty and sketchy evidence” that she was involved
in fomenting violence.
"I had coerced myself into believing that the only way I
would be able to live through this was by tricking myself into
thinking that this wasn't happening to me," Ravi said in a
statement.
"My actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of
law, but on flat screens."
Police say the document Ravi created stoked violence on Jan.
26, India’s Republic Day, when some protesting farmers broke
free of a planned march and clashed with police.
Angry at new agricultural laws they say benefit large
private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of
farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi since
late last year.
Swedish climate activist Thunberg, popstar Rihanna, and U.S.
activist Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala
Harris, all tweeted in support of the protests last month,
drawing a rebuke from India's foreign ministry.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by William Mallard)