The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet that it had also frozen Coda's bank account with a balance of 685.3 million Indian rupees ($8.40 million).

Coda Payments did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Munsif Vengattil