India and S.Africa ask WTO to waive rules to aid COVID-19 drug production

VIENNA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India and South Africa want the
World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive intellectual property
rules to make it easier for developing countries to produce or
import COVID-19 drugs, a letter https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/IP/C/W669.pdf&Open=True
to the WTO shows.
In their letter dated Oct. 2 the two countries called on the
global trade body to waive parts of the Agreement on
Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS),
which governs patents, trademarks, copyright and other
intellectual property rules globally.
"As new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19
are developed, there are significant concerns (over) how these
will be made available promptly, in sufficient quantities and at
(an) affordable price to meet global demand," the letter posted
on the Geneva-based WTO's website says.
The two countries said that developing nations are
disproportionately affected by the pandemic and that
intellectual property rights, including patents, could be a
barrier to the provision of affordable medicine.
The letter asks that the WTO's Council for TRIPS recommends
a waiver to the General Council, the WTO's top decision-making
body in Geneva, "as early as possible". It does not say how much
support India and South Africa have from other countries.
A draft General Council decision text submitted with the
letter says the waiver should last an as yet unspecified number
of years and be reviewed annually.
