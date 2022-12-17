Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India antitrust agency raids some steel firms for alleged price collusion-sources

12/17/2022 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside the Competition Commission of India (CCI) headquarters in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's antitrust watchdog is raiding offices of small-scale steel companies for alleged price collusion of steel products used in construction, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

    Among those raided were Rungta Steel and Shyam Steel, the sources said, as officials from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted searches in states of West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday.

    The companies and the CCI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    In all around eight to nine offices of steel companies were searched, though names of other firms raided were not immediately clear. The CCI does not disclose any details publicly of its raid operations or cases related to alleged price collusion.

    The raids started Friday and were continuing on Saturday, one of the sources said.

The CCI's raid operations typically see federal agents collecting documents and data for further investigation into antitrust cases.

    According to their websites, Rungta has been operating since 1962 and currently has steel plants in in states of Jharkhand and Odisha. Shyam Steel is a 30 billion Indian rupees ($362.73 million) group which manufactures several steel products.

($1 = 82.7060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Writing by M. Sriram; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:08aSelf-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83
RE
03:03aExplainer-What the world's nature-rich nations want out of a global conservation deal
RE
03:00aToddler's body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city: Governor
RE
02:42aPutin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
RE
02:29aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:11aPolls open in Tunisian vote boycotted by opposition
RE
01:29aKyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
RE
12:45aEgypt's new IMF agreement aims to reduce government debt - cabinet
RE
12:42aIn COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up
RE
12:37aMusk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Father of accused Illinois gunman faces charges in July 4 parade mass s..
2Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
3Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
4North Carolina high court rejects voter-identification law, electoral m..
5Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend

HOT NEWS