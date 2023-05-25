The WTO had in April said that India had broken rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(Reuters) - India has filed an appeal against a ruling from a panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products.
