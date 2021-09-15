Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India approves $3.5 billion incentive scheme for auto sector, drones

09/15/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves on a smoggy morning in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an incentive scheme for the automobile sector, aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, and to promote the manufacture of drones.

The government will give about 260 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) in incentives to auto companies and drone manufacturers over a five-year period, Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, told reporters.

"The incentive scheme has been designed to help India become a global player in the automobile sector," Thakur said, adding that it will also boost the country's efforts to increase local manufacturing.

The production-linked incentive scheme is expected to help attract new investment of about 425 billion rupees in the auto sector and 50 billion rupees in the drones sector over the five year period, the government said in a statement.

Auto parts makers will get incentives to produce components for clean cars as well as for investing in safety-related parts and other advanced technologies like sensors and radars used in connected cars, automatic transmission, cruise control and other electronics.


The original plan https://reut.rs/31pIXP9 was to spend $8 billion to incentivise auto and auto part makers to build mainly gasoline vehicles and their components for domestic sale and export, with some added benefit for electric vehicles (EVs

The scheme's focus was redrawn as Tesla Inc gears up to enter India.

It also comes as India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce oil dependence and cut debilitating air pollution in its major cities, while also meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord.

Domestic automaker Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike maker TVS Motor firming up their EV plans.

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, however, has no near-term plan to launch EVs.

($1 = 73.5150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

By Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.06% 74.62 Delayed Quote.42.44%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.65% 755.1 Delayed Quote.4.11%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.21% 6909 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.64% 306.05 End-of-day quote.66.60%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 744.49 Delayed Quote.5.50%
WTI 0.97% 71.51 Delayed Quote.46.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : G20 GDP Growth - Second quarter of 2021, OECD
PU
06:29aEU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semiconductor self-sufficiency
RE
06:27aIndia approves $3.5 billion incentive scheme for auto sector, drones
RE
06:26aBillions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review
RE
06:25aFTSE Flat, Tullow Oil Still a Sell Despite Progress, Panmure Says
DJ
06:24aGhana august producer price inflation at 8.1% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
06:24aANALYSIS : ECB sees a new inflation 'hump' as prices surge
RE
06:24aJACK MA : China's Wanda raises nearly $6 billion for commercial property management unit -sources
RE
06:19aItaly to forecast GDP growth around 6% this year, above 4% in 2022, sources say
RE
06:19aAnti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
3China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
4News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
5PRESS RELEASE : Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at..

HOT NEWS