STORY: Indian police have arrested a separatist leader, Amritpal Singh, after a month-long manhunt.

His calls for an independent Sikh homeland in Punjab have stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s during a Sikh insurgency.

The majority of India's Sikhs live in the northwestern state of Punjab, which borders Pakistan.

Officials appealed for calm on Twitter, while at a press conference, state police confirmed the 30-year-old was arrested on Sunday (April 23).

"Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6:45 am (0115 GMT) today (April 23) morning in village Rode. He was absconding for last about more than one month. Special operation was launched, joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and intelligence wing of Punjab Police. [...] He was surrounded from all sides - the village was surrounded by Punjab Police."

Singh's arrest comes after the self-styled preacher and hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station, demanding the release of one of his aides.

Police further accuse Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and creating disharmony.

Singh was arrested under India's National Security Act.

It allows for individuals deemed to be a threat to national security, to be detained without charge for up to a year.