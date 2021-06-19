Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

06/19/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, June 19 (Reuters) - India's central government on Saturday urged states to be careful in reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns to prevent a resurgence of infections in the hard-hit country.

Indian states are easing restrictions as a second wave of coronavirus infections appears to abate. The country is second only to the United States in confirmed infections at 29.82 million, with 385,137 deaths.

States and territories "must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter to top provincial bureaucrats.

"A system should be in place at the micro level to ensure that whenever cases are rising in a smaller place it gets checked there itself through local containment measures," he wrote.

India on Saturday reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

Since the easing of restrictions, crowds and traffic have filled the streets in cities across India, threatening another spike in infections in the world's second-most populous country.

Bhalla urged states to regularly monitor adherence to COVID-19 guidelines - masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and proper ventilation in closed spaces.

He asked them to continue the country's "test-track-treat" strategy and step up the pace of vaccinations.

A third wave of infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the last outbreak, the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, a Reuters poll of medical experts showed.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:37aIndia ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
05:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China allocates more funds to boost inclusive finance in 2021
PU
04:26aIran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president
RE
04:23aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC  : 2021/06/19Farmers' interests to be safeguarded
PU
04:16aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:15aAlert declaring Raisi winner of Iran election, citing ministry, is withdrawn
RE
04:01aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell concludes participation in the SEECP Summit and the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey
PU
03:49aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Russia resumes flights with Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, the United States and Turkey
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4JD.COM, INC. : IN-DEPTH REPORT: JD 618 Analysis: Behind the Number of 343.8 billion
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

HOT NEWS