India asks Indonesia to raise palm oil supply as prices spike - sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - India has asked
Indonesia to increase palm oil shipments to the country to
compensate for a loss of sunflower oil supplies from the Black
Sea region due to the Ukraine crisis, several government and
industry sources in India told Reuters.
India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oil, relies on
top producer Indonesia for more than half of its palm oil
imports, but has been worried by restrictions Jakarta put on its
exports in January to calm local prices.
Limited palm supplies, followed by the halt in exports of
sunflower oil from the Black Sea region - which accounts for 60%
of world sunoil output and 76% of exports - have sent global
vegetable oil prices to record highs.
In India, the landed cost of imported crude palm oil
<PALM-SEA-OCRDM> has risen 38% since Indonesia announced export
curbs on Jan. 27. The cost of soyoil, the second most consumed
oil in India after palm, has surged 29% this year, while sunoil
suppliers have stopped offering the oil after Russia invaded
Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia accounted for nearly 13% of India's
edible oil imports last year, supplying 1.6 million tonnes.
Indian government officials held a virtual meeting with
Indonesian authorities this week on stepping up palm exports to
India, a "reliable big buyer", said two government sources with
knowledge of the matter.
New Delhi has also asked Jakarta to temporarily lower its
biodiesel blending rules, which mandate that 30% of all
biodiesel sold in the country be derived from palm oil.
"For a short time Indonesia can give preference to food over
fuel," said one of the sources.
India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Indonesia's trade
ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
India fulfils more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand
through imports, of which palm oil accounts for more than 60%.
UNFORESEEN DISRUPTION
India has slashed taxes on vegetable oil imports four times
in the past eight months and even allowed overseas buying of
refined palm oil instead of only crude oils, though prices have
still stayed high.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a drought in the biggest
soyoil exporting region of South America have stymied New
Delhi's efforts.
Crude palm oil is now being offered at about $2,075 a tonne,
including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for March
shipments. A year ago, CPO was available at $1,089.
"Edible oil prices have become a major challenge for us and
we are reaching out to everyone," one of the government sources
said.
India is also exploring increasing soyoil imports from South
America and the United States and rapeseed oil from Europe, but
these destinations cannot increase supplies quickly because of
the distance and limited availability, said a senior industry
official who attended a government meeting on the matter last
week.
"The quickest way to increase edible oil supplies is to
bring in more palm oil," said the industry official, who
declined to be named. "Only Indonesia can fulfil Indian demand."
India's own supplies of rapeseed oil from the new season crop
could pick up from next month and help ease supplies, said B.V.
Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based Solvent
Extractors' Association of India.
"There is no need to panic," he said. "Local oilseed
crushing will pick up in the coming months, and edible oil
supplies will improve."
