India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

April 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government asked social
media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets,
including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India's
handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again
hit a world record.
Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal
request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told
Reuters on Saturday.
The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets,
Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University
project.
In the government's legal request, dated April 23 and
disclosed on Lumen, 21 tweets were mentioned. Among them were
tweets from a lawmaker named Revnath Reddy, a minister in the
state of West Bengal named Moloy Ghatak and a filmmaker named
Avinash Das.
The law cited in the government's request was the
Information Technology Act, 2000.
"When we receive a valid legal request, we review it under
both the Twitter Rules and local law," the Twitter spokeswoman
said in an emailed statement.
"If the content violates Twitter's rules, the content will
be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal
in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the
Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India
only," she said.
The spokeswoman confirmed that Twitter had notified account
holders directly about withholding their content and let them
know that it received a legal order pertaining to their tweets.
The development was reported earlier by technology news
website TechCrunch, which said that Twitter was not the only
platform affected by the order.
Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on
Saturday as the country's coronavirus infections have soared in
what the Delhi high court called a "tsunami," setting a world
record for cases for a third consecutive day.
India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the
pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under
every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health
system buckles.
The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion
people rose by 346,786, the Health Ministry said on Saturday,
for a total of 16.6 million cases. COVID-19 deaths rose by
2,624, to a total of 189,544, according to Saturday's figures.
Health experts said India became complacent in the winter,
when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to
be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing the
resumption of big gatherings, including large festivals and
political rallies for local elections.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)