Go First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Go First's plan to resume operations has been approved by India's aviation regulator and the Indian airline can do so after certain conditions are met, an order viewed by Reuters showed.
