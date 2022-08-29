India bond yields rise, U.S. Fed sparks fears of aggressive rate hikes

MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were higher on Monday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury
yields, as a hawkish Federal Reserve sparked off fears of
aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.2415% as of 0500 GMT. The yield had slumped seven basis
points on Friday to end at 7.2173%. The new 10-year 7.26% 2032
bond yield was at 7.2368% after ending at 7.2049%
on Friday. The Indian rupee < INR=IN> dropped to record low of
80.1200 earlier in the day.
On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
signalled rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down
inflation, which has led to concerns domestically over similar
moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"A 75 basis points move from the Fed in September could put
tremendous pressure on the RBI to follow it with yet another 50
bps rate hike," a trader with a brokerage said.
The RBI has hiked rates by 140 basis points in May-August
and the next policy decision is due on Sep. 30.
"Fed commentary is a big sentiment dampener, and it has
again negated the chances for the 10-year yield to fall below
7.20% currently," a trader with a state-run bank said.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.11% earlier on
Monday, while the two-year yield jumped to their highest levels
in nearly 15 years.
Meanwhile, global oil prices stayed above $100 a barrel,
stoking inflation fears, as India is a major importer of crude.
India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6%
for seven straight months.
Intraday, traders will look out for bond sales by six Indian
states that are scheduled to raise 140 billion rupees ($1.75
billion).
($1 = 80.0300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)