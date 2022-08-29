Log in
India bond yields rise, U.S. Fed sparks fears of aggressive rate hikes

08/29/2022 | 01:03am EDT
MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher on Monday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury yields, as a hawkish Federal Reserve sparked off fears of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.2415% as of 0500 GMT. The yield had slumped seven basis points on Friday to end at 7.2173%. The new 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2368% after ending at 7.2049% on Friday. The Indian rupee < INR=IN> dropped to record low of 80.1200 earlier in the day.

On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation, which has led to concerns domestically over similar moves by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"A 75 basis points move from the Fed in September could put tremendous pressure on the RBI to follow it with yet another 50 bps rate hike," a trader with a brokerage said.

The RBI has hiked rates by 140 basis points in May-August and the next policy decision is due on Sep. 30.

"Fed commentary is a big sentiment dampener, and it has again negated the chances for the 10-year yield to fall below 7.20% currently," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.11% earlier on Monday, while the two-year yield jumped to their highest levels in nearly 15 years.

Meanwhile, global oil prices stayed above $100 a barrel, stoking inflation fears, as India is a major importer of crude.

India's consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6% for seven straight months.

Intraday, traders will look out for bond sales by six Indian states that are scheduled to raise 140 billion rupees ($1.75 billion).

($1 = 80.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.35% 54.776162 Delayed Quote.1.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.68419 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.29% 51.85 End-of-day quote.0.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.16522 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.04% 61.245 Delayed Quote.4.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7643 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) -0.24% 79.3942 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 0.9918 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012493 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 101.79 Delayed Quote.28.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.61036 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.07% 80.0425 Delayed Quote.7.39%
WTI 1.27% 94.146 Delayed Quote.23.33%
