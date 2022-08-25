India bond yields rise, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were higher on Thursday, tracking a consistent spike in U.S.
Treasury yields, while high oil prices stoked inflation fears.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.2998% as of 0500 GMT. The yield has risen 11 basis
points in the last five sessions. It had ended at 7.2858% on
Wednesday. The new 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2798%
after closing at 7.2727% on Wednesday.
"Bonds are reacting to developments globally and both oil
prices and U.S. yields have now turned against bullish bets," a
trader with a state-run bank said.
Some buying from state-run banks was offering support to
bond prices, traders said.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level in
nearly two months on Wednesday, as investors lightened positions
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole
conference, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak
on Friday.
Interest rate futures imply over a 60% chance of a 75 basis
point Fed hike in September, up from 50% earlier this
week. The Fed has raised rates by 225 basis points since March,
which includes back-to-back 75 bps rate hikes in June and July.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent contract was hovering
around its highest level in three weeks after Saudi Arabia
suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
could consider cutting output.
India is a major importer of crude oil and domestic
inflationary pressures are expected to get aggravated. India's
consumer inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6%
for seven straight months.
Traders also await fresh debt supply due on Friday and the
critical economic growth data due next week.
State Bank of India expects growth at 15.7% on-year, while
Barclays expects the reading at 16%.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)