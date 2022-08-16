India bond yields seen lower on weaker oil, easing inflation

MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are
likely to trend lower in early deals on Wednesday after a
four-day holiday weekend, tracking a fall in oil prices and on
easing domestic inflation.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
is likely to trade in a 7.24%-7.30% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The bond yield closed at 7.2894% on Friday.
Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for
holidays.
"Though inflation eased in July, it's largely along the
expected lines. The downward move in oil prices bodes well for
inflation outlook, which may lead to some rally in bond prices,"
the trader said.
India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in
July, easing for the third month in a row, helped by a slower
increase in food and fuel prices. The figure, published on
Friday, was marginally lower than the 6.78% forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll.
The reading stayed above the central bank's upper tolerance
range for a seventh consecutive month and is expected to remain
elevated in the near term, necessitating more rate hikes in the
coming months, analysts said.
Global oil prices dropped, with the benchmark Brent crude
contract declining to its lowest in six months on
Tuesday, as economic data spurred concerns about a potential
global recession. The contract ended at $92.34 per barrel on
Tuesday, closer to a level last seen before Russia invaded
Ukraine.
India imports bulk of its crude oil requirement and falling
oil prices could lead to lower inflation.
Market sentiment is also likely to be supported by the
central government's announcement of a new 10-year bond for this
week.
New Delhi will conduct the sale of bonds for 330 billion
rupees ($4.17 billion) on Friday. The auction includes a new
10-year bond, which will replace the existing benchmark note in
coming months.
The new 10-year bond is expected to draw strong investor
demand and realign the entire yield curve, analysts said.
"The new 10-year bond is expected to be priced 7-10 basis
points lower than the current benchmark levels and the entire
yield curve may be lowered by few basis points initially post
new bond auction," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and
managing partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.
($1 = 79.1950 Indian rupees)
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 0.1% at $92.46 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 2.8131%
** RBI to auction 210 billion rupees of 91-day, 182-day and
364-day Treasury Bills
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)