India bond yields seen up before debt sale, high U.S. yields weigh

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are
seen rising in early trades on Friday, as markets await fresh
debt supply at weekly auction, while high U.S. Treasury yields
may further rein in appetite.
The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield
is likely to trade in 7.19%-7.25% band until the
auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose two
basis points on Thursday to end at 7.2146%.
New Delhi is scheduled to raise at least 330 billion rupees
($4.14 billion) through sale of bonds, and the auction includes
130 billion rupees of 7.26% 2032 note , which is
expected to replace the existing benchmark paper soon.
"The sudden spike in U.S. yields will definitely weigh on
sentiment and benchmark (bond) could inch towards 7.25% in the
session," the trader said. "Cut-offs at auction would be crucial
trigger."
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields persisted in upward
momentum, with the 10-year yield nearly touching 3.30%, ahead of
non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
Investors are anticipating strong job reports that could
spur further aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal
Reserve. Interest rate futures imply 75% chance of a 75 basis
point rate hike this month.
Intraday, investors to watch for clues towards inclusion of
Indian bonds in global indices, which could spur more foreign
inflows.
India wants global bond index operators to consider local
settlement of its government securities, if they are included in
their indices, a government official said on Thursday.
Media reports last week said JPMorgan had started new
consultations with investors about adding India to its emerging
market index, rekindling expectations of an imminent listing of
the country's securities.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 1.2% at $93.45 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. bond yield at 3.2609%
** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees weekly
bond auction
** India to sell federal government bonds worth 330 billion
rupees
($1 = 79.7120 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)