India breaches 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases as hospital beds, oxygen fall short

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - India reported a
record 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the financial
hub of Mumbai entered a lockdown, as many hospitals treating
coronavirus patients reported severe shortages of beds and
oxygen supplies.
The surge was the seventh record daily increase in the last
eight days and comes as India battles a massive second wave of
infections that has its epicentre in the economically
significant state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai. The western
state accounts for about a quarter of the country's total cases.
India reported 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24
hours, according to health ministry data released Thursday.
Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123.
The total case load reached 14.1 million, only second to the
United States, which leads the global tally with 31.4 million
cases.
Hospitals and doctors in Maharashtra as well other regions
including Gujarat and Delhi in the north reported chaotic scenes
as healthcare facilities were overwhelmed with a surge in
admissions of COVID-19 patients.
"The situation is horrible. We are a 900-bed hospital, but
there are about 60 patients waiting and we don't have space for
them," said Avinash Gawande, an official at the Government
Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, a commercial hub in
Maharashtra.
Hospitals in other places including Gujarat, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's home state, reported oxygen shortages. "If such
conditions persist, the death toll will rise," the head of a
medical body in Ahmedabad wrote in a letter to the Gujarat state
chief minister.
India's government said the country was producing oxygen at
its full capacity everyday for the last two days and it had
boosted output.
"Along with the ramped up production of the oxygen
manufacturing units and the surplus stocks available, the
present availability of oxygen is sufficient," the health
ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims still thronged
to a religious festival in the north of the country on
Wednesday, stoking fears of a new surge in COVID-19 cases in the
region.
In capital Delhi, too, daily COVID-19 cases are hitting new
records, with doctors warning the surge could be deadlier than
in 2020.
"This virus is more infectious and virulent .... We have
35-year olds with pneumonia in intensive care, which was not
happening last year," said Dhiren Gupta, a paediatrician at Sir
Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. "The situation is chaotic."
