India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt

* Buys 45,000 T sunoil at $2,150/T C&F basis for April
* Ukraine supplies stop, creating shortage in India
* India struggles to replace sunoil supplies from Ukraine
* Monthly imports seen at 80,000 T against demand of 200,000
MUMBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - India has contracted 45,000
tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at a record high price for
shipments in April as edible oil prices in the local market
surged after supplies from rival Ukraine stopped, five industry
officials told Reuters.
Sunflower oil from Russia could help the world's biggest
edible oil importer in easing the shortfall at a time when
availability of vegetable oils is stretched because of
Indonesia's decision to restrict palm oil supplies and lower
soybean crop in South America.
"As vessel loading is not possible in Ukraine, buyers are
trying to secure supplies from Russia," said Pradeep Chowdhry,
managing director of Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd, which
contracted 12,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil for April
shipments.
Refiners bought crude sunflower oil at a record price of
$2,150 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in
India for April shipments, compared with $1,630 before Russia
invaded Ukraine, dealers said.
Sunflower oil was cheaper than rival palm oil and
soyoil before the conflict, but as supplies from top
exporter Ukraine stopped, buyers have to pay hefty premium,
Chowdhry said.
The Black Sea accounts for 60% of world sunoil output and
76% of exports.
Indian buyers were not making purchases of Russian sunflower
oil for nearly a month, but now they are placing orders as banks
are opening letters of credit (LC) for the imports, said a New
Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.
"Indian buyers are paying in dollars. Indian insurance
companies are providing cover to vessels bringing sunoil from
Russia," the dealer said.
Shipments of more than 300,000 tonnes of sunflower oil from
Ukraine to India are stuck as loading at Ukrainian ports is
suspended, said a Mumbai-based dealer.
India imports sunoil mainly from Russia and Ukraine. It
imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, whereas the bulk
of soyoil is sourced from Argentina and Brazil.
India has now been trying to increase imports of sunflower
oil from Argentina, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of
Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.
"Even after the imports from Russia and Argentina, there
would be shortfall of sunoil. Nobody can replace Ukraine's
shipments," Bajoria said.
India consumes around 200,000 tonnes of sunflower oil but
currently refiners can import around 80,000 tonnes only, the New
Delhi-based dealer said.
Consumers are forced to switch to soyoil, rapeseed oil and
groundnut oil as sunflower oil supplies are limited, the dealer
said.
"Sunflower oil is very expensive. This is forcing price
sensitive buyers to shift to other oils," Bajoria said.
