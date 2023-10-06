MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate was held steady at a fourth consecutive policy meeting on Friday, as widely expected, with investors more focused on the regulator's liquidity management plan amid a resurgence in inflation.

The country's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected it to keep rates steady.

It has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Savio D'Souza)