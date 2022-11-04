Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India calls for enhanced climate ambition beyond $100 billion per year pledge

11/04/2022 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People hang out at India's pavillion during the U.N. climate change conference (COP25) in Madrid

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India called on rich countries on Friday to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations and urged them to increase the amount for future years at next week's U.N. climate conference.

In 2009, developed countries most responsible for global warming pledged to give $100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing nations deal with its consequences.

The commitment has still not been met, generating mistrust and reluctance among some developing nations to accelerate their emissions reductions.

"The goal of $100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter through till 2025 is yet to be achieved," the government said in a statement ahead of the COP27 event in Egypt, which begins on Nov 6.

"While the promised amount must be reached as quickly as possible, there is a need now to substantially enhance the ambition to ensure adequate resource flow under the new quantified goal post-2024."

India is the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States - though it is much lower down the rankings of emissions per capita, according to Our World in Data.

It has been ramping up its share of renewable energy, but coal continues to be India's main fuel for power generation, as the country strives to provide energy for its 1.4 billion people using a cheaper fuel.

Two Indian government sources told Reuters earlier this week that India had already initiated steps such as meeting half of its energy demand from non-fossil fuels and building 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

"Developed countries also need to realise that overall costs have gone up, so the pledge to provide $100 billion per year cannot be static. It needs to go up," a government source had said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New DelhiEditing by David Goodman and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:38aChina to make substantial changes to COVID policy soon- former govt expert
RE
05:34aEuro zone bond yields slip ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:34aUK builders gather some speed in Oct but new orders fall - PMI
RE
05:34aFTSE 100 Rises as Mining, Oil, Bank Stocks Gain
DJ
05:33aTrio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death
RE
05:33aU.S., allies set parameters for price cap on Russian oil - WSJ
RE
05:33aIf load of russian oil refined into petroleum products, then it…
RE
05:33aIntermediary trades of russian oil that occur at sea must still…
RE
05:32aGold jumps 1% as dollar rally stalls; focus on U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32aEach load of seaborne russian oil will only be subject to price…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Relief, hope and speculation
2Erste Group Raises Guidance on Surging Net Interest Income
3Vonovia : Analyst & Investor Presentation 9M 2022
4China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes
5Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S

HOT NEWS