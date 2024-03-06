BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other networks. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
