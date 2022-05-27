Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India cenbank: banks need to arrest repayment slippages, support credit growth

05/27/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India inside its office in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's banks need to monitor the credit behaviour of restructured loans and the possibility of increased repayment slippages from sectors more exposed to the pandemic, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

With the unwinding of support measures, some restructured accounts might face solvency concerns, with the impact on banks' balance sheets becoming clearer in the upcoming quarters, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report.

"As the economy recovers and credit demand rises, banks will need to focus on supporting credit growth while being vigilant of the evolving risks," it said.

It also recommended that banks ensure fresh repayment slippages are arrested and banks' balance sheets are strengthened to avoid future build-ups of stress.

However, banks' gross non-performing asset ratio has moderated to its lowest level in six years, aided by efforts towards recovery and technical write-offs while credit growth has begun to pick up, tracking nominal GDP growth, RBI said.

Its own balance sheet expanded by 8.46% to 61.90 trillion rupees as of March 31 compared with the same time last year. Increases on the assets side came from the rise in foreign investments, domestic investments, gold and loans, while on the liability side the increase was due to the rise in deposits and notes issued.

The central bank also transferred 1.15 trillion rupees into a contingency fund to maintain the risk buffer at the lowest prescribed level, one of the key reasons for the lower surplus transfer or dividend given to the government.

RBI's balance sheet also showed a significant increase in gains made from foreign exchange transactions and interest income on both rupee and foreign securities during the year.

On the macro-economic front, RBI said overall financial conditions remain supportive of a recovery but cost-push pressures from high raw material prices, transportation costs, supply chain bottlenecks will continue to impinge on core inflation.

(Additional reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Swati Bhat


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aUK equities head for best week since mid-March
RE
04:57aRouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus
RE
04:51aEuropean shares rise for third day as aggressive rate hike bets ease
RE
04:50aN.Korea stockpiled Chinese masks, vaccines before reporting COVID-19 outbreak
RE
04:49aTaiwan's COVID-19 cases reach plateau - government
RE
04:47aToyota cuts June output plan again, to 800,000 vehicles
RE
04:42aDOG DAY AFTERNOON : India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
RE
04:40aDonor-dependent Malawi devalues kwacha by 25% as forex runs low
RE
04:39aWorld stocks eye first weekly gain in eight weeks, dollar hits 1-mth low
RE
04:39aNIGERIA FINANCE MINISTER : low oil output barely enough to cover petrol imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
2Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources
5Norway oil and gas firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

HOT NEWS