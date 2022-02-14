Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief

02/14/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das greets the media in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank is committed to its inflation mandate and the likely uptick in January inflation towards the upper end of its target band should not create any panic, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

"Today's inflation print is expected to be around 6%. So that should not surprise or create any alarm, because we have taken that into consideration," Das said.

"There's a sort of major delicate balance between inflation and growth and the Reserve Bank is fully aware of its commitment to inflation," he added.

Das made the comments after a meeting with the country's finance minister and the central bank's board in a customary post-budget meeting.

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found.

Das reiterated that the inflation trajectory in India was on a downward slope since October and despite global crude oil prices having spiked in recent weeks the central bank had taken into account all scenarios.

Last week, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal year.

Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the borrowing programme for the next fiscal year, while the country's inclusion in global bond indexes is also a work in progress.

The government is scheduled to borrow as much as 14.95 trillion rupees from the market next fiscal year, with traders hoping the RBI will step in to help the market absorb the supplies, by announcing open market bond purchases or other steps.

Das said the government's decision to sell sovereign green bonds will also help widen the foreign investor base.

(Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Urquhart)

By Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.96% 55.15 End-of-day quote.7.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 94.91 Delayed Quote.17.35%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.62% 504.2199 Delayed Quote.21.55%
WTI -0.62% 93.799 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:21aU.s. crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1/…
RE
03:20aBritain fines JD Sports, Footasylum $6.4 million for breaching order
RE
03:19aBrent crude oil futures turn negative after earlier rising by $1…
RE
03:19aHong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aIndia cenbank committed to inflation target, says chief
RE
03:16aRouble recovers some ground, Russian stocks hammered by Ukraine invasion fears
RE
03:13aJapan to buy 10 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster program
RE
03:11aBoeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : chosen by 450connect to supply network technology for LTE45..
2Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
3A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
4Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
5Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil scales 7-year peak

HOT NEWS