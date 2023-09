MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank is likely selling U.S. dollars at around 83.22-83.25 rupee levels to prevent the rupee from heading towards a record low, seven traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India also likely supplied dollars in the non-deliverable forward market before the spot market opened, five traders said.

The rupee opened little changed at 83.2250 against a close of 83.22 in the previous session.

