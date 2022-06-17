India cenbank not behind curve, targeting soft landing for economy-chief

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - India's central bank is not
behind the curve and is confident of exiting from ultra-loose
monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the
economy, Governor Shakikanta Das said on Friday.
Das "truly and sincerely" believes the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) is in sync with the requirements of the economy, he said
at a banking event organised by the Financial Express newspaper.
"I would not agree with any perception or any sort of
description that the RBI has fallen behind the curve. Just
imagine if we had started increasing the rates early, what would
have happened to growth?," he said in response to a question.
Das said the current high levels of retail inflation above
7% levels are largely on account of the war in Ukraine, adding
that early withdrawal of accommodation or rate increases by the
RBI would have not helped prevent the spike in inflation.
India's retail inflation eased marginally in May, after
touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained
above the central bank's tolerance band for a fifth month in a
row, suggesting it would hike rates for the third month in a row
in August.
Das said the flexible inflation target was used during the
pandemic to support growth but sustained increases in prices
have made tackling inflation a priority, though growth cannot be
totally ignored.
"The process of coming out of accommodation has taken a
little longer because of things which happened beyond our
control," Das said.
"Even as this point of time, we remain confident that we
will come out of it very smoothly and we are targeting a soft
landing," he added.
At the same event, India's chief economic adviser V. Anantha
Nageshwaran said the government is open to taking more steps to
curb inflation if and when required, but there would be a cost
to it.
Such measures would have an impact on the government's
fiscal position and on interest rates, so any moves need to be
carefully thought and well calibrated, he said.
