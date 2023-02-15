Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India cereal inflation broad-based and worrying despite data discord - economists

02/15/2023 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A combine deposits harvested wheat in a tractor trolley at a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The soaring prices of cereals such as wheat and rice are a concern for the Indian economy even though the latest set of inflation data may overstate the extent of the increase, economists said.

Inflation in the cereals category hit 16.12% in January compared to 13.79% in December, according to data released on Monday. Alongside cereals, rising prices of protein items like milk, eggs and meat pushed up food and beverages inflation to 6.2% in January from 4.6% a month ago.

Overall inflation rose to a three-month high of 6.52%, above the central bank's comfort band of 2%-6%, raising the prospects of further interest rate hikes.

Besides their effect on rates, elevated food prices will be a burden in India's rural areas, where disposable income is low and wage hikes have not kept pace with the rise in inflation.

"Higher inflation in more heavily weighted components such as staple cereals and proteins was worrying," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Research.

India inflation in cereals category soars https://www.reuters.com/graphics/INDIA-CENBANK/zdvxdnbjmvx/chart_eikon.jpg

DATA DISCREPANCY

Part of the sharp rise in cereal inflation last month, say economists, was due to data discrepancies.

Cereals, with a weight of 9.7% in the overall inflation index, consist of 20 sub-components.

The discrepancy, economists say, may boil down to the different weights assigned to the price of grains distributed via the subsidised public distribution system (PDS) system and those sold outside it.

"The smaller rise suggested by sub-components appears to be due to a steep 21.6% month-on-month drop in the price of 'rice by public distribution system', and a 4.9% fall in 'wheat by PDS," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.

"These falls could be due to the ending of the government's free foodgrain scheme last December," they added.

The broader cereals index does not capture this, economists argue.

"If the bottom-up estimates are right, then headline inflation is over-estimated by 0.23 percentage points, on our estimates, relative to the reported 6.52%," Varma and Nandi said.

"If the top-down numbers are right, then the bottom-up numbers need to be revised higher."

India seeing elevated inflation in a number of food categories https://www.reuters.com/graphics/INDIA-CENBANK/gkplwdykyvb/chart_eikon.jpg

STILL WORRYING

Even so, inflation in the food category remains worrying.

"Other food items are also showing a pick-up in prices such as proteins (meat, fish, eggs and milk) and pulses, while vegetable prices continue to decline," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank Economics Research.

By weightage in the inflation index, 62% of the food and beverages basket is seeing inflation higher than 6%, Sen Gupta pointed out.

ANZ's Nim said the persistently high wheat and rice prices - despite the government's steps such as curbing wheat export - has led to inflation in items which use these as key inputs.

"The three-month moving average inflation rates for items like biscuits, bread, refined flour, and semolina have been substantially higher than their latest 3-year average inflation rates," said Nim.

"Cereal inflation, in short, has become broad-based, which is concerning."

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; editing by Eileen Soreng)

By Ira Dugal


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.40% 682.25 End-of-day quote.0.29%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.31% 186.625 End-of-day quote.1.91%
FIRST BANK -0.29% 13.81 Delayed Quote.0.65%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED -0.35% 57.25 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.77% 905 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.10% 1030 Delayed Quote.1.08%
PDS LIMITED -0.45% 312.6 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -2.34% 136.2187 Real-time Quote.-1.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.92% 784.75 End-of-day quote.-0.76%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.09% 17.715 End-of-day quote.0.19%
Latest news "Economy"
04:39aUK house prices up 9.8% in year to December - ONS
RE
04:39aAdani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
RE
04:35aChina commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.63% at end-2022 - regulator
RE
04:30aSouth African business confidence index falls in January - SACCI
RE
04:27aUkraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal
RE
04:27aASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales
RE
04:24aSupply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO
RE
04:23aStocks hit five-week low, but Turkish shares rally on trade resumption
RE
04:22aIndia cereal inflation broad-based and worrying despite data discord - economists
RE
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
3KYC the key challenge for fintechs: TDCX report
4Glencore declares $7.1 billion payout to shareholders after record 2022..
5Column-Faced down by Fed, markets dab 6% onto risk radar :Mike Dolan

HOT NEWS