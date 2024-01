January 01, 2024 at 06:01 am EST

NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India collected 1.65 trillion rupees ($19.82 billion) as gross goods and services tax (GST) receipts in December, a government statement showed on Monday.

The government's GST collection rose 12% in April to December compared to the same period of the previous year.

($1 = 83.2375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Jan Harvey)