Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India considers edible oil import tax cut to lower prices - sources

06/03/2021 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers fill tin containers with cooking oil from a tanker at a wholesale market in Kolkata

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, two government and two industry officials told Reuters, to reduce food costs in the world's biggest vegetable oil importer.

While no decision has been made, the tax reduction could lower local prices and boost consumption, giving support to Malaysian palm oil, along with soy and sunflower oil prices, and dampening prices of local oilseeds such as rapeseed, soybean and groundnut.

"A proposal to lower the import duty on edible oils is under review," a government official with knowledge of the matter who asked to remain unidentified said on Wednesday.

The government will make a final decision to cut the taxes sometime this month, said an official at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs also involved in the process who asked to remain unidentified.

Domestic soyoil and palm oil prices have more than doubled in the past year, hitting consumers already stung by record fuel prices and reduced incomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India meets nearly two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports, levying a 32.5% tax on palm oil imports, while crude soybean and soyoil are taxed at 35%.

It buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and soyoil and sunflower oil come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

"There are different views about it. One view is to first monitor the planting of Kharif (summer-sown) oilseeds and see how it pans out," said the first official.

"The other view is to evaluate the impact of lowering the duty," he said, noting this has to be weighed against the risk of suppliers raising prices.

However, some in the industry are opposed to cutting import duties because that may only help overseas suppliers and discourage farmers from expanding oilseed acreage, said the consumer affairs official.

"Revenue is not an issue. The government's tax collection would remain the same as last year since prices have gone up in the world market," the official said.

The average landed price of crude palm oil at Indian ports was $1,173 per tonne in April 2021 compared to $599 a year ago, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), a trade body.

During a meeting with government officials last week on reducing edible oil prices, the SEA suggested using the taxes to subsidise sales to consumers, said the group's head B.V. Mehta.

"The government can help poor people even without cutting import tax by providing subsidised edible oils," Mehta said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 2.11% 507 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 982.5 End-of-day quote.15.90%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.05% 115.6465 Delayed Quote.12.55%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.07% 6.1956 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.86% 71.82 Delayed Quote.34.31%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 94.77 Delayed Quote.12.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.03% 73.143 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
WTI 0.82% 69.257 Delayed Quote.38.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aDollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms
RE
01:27aADAM ARON : Analysis-With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
RE
01:25aJPMorgan seeks regulatory approval for full ownership of Chinese joint venture
RE
01:21aFinancial Statement Analysis for 2020
PU
01:21aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Sells $5.5 Billion Dual Tranche 3- and 7-Year Global Benchmark Bonds
PU
01:17aEuropean stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark
RE
01:11aIndia's services activity shrank in May on lockdowns, job cuts quicken
RE
01:10aCoronavirus curbs shutter thousands of Bangkok restaurants
RE
12:58aYuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise
RE
12:56aUK, Australia hold further talks in bid to strike trade deal within weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
2Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
3Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
4JBS meat plants reopen as White House blames Russia-linked group over hack
5Oil rises for a third day on expectations for fuel demand pickup