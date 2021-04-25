India coronavirus cases set new global record, U.S. readies help

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - India set a new global
record of the most number of coronavirus infections in a day, as
the United States said it was racing to send help to the
country.
India's number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24
hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in
Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after
running out of medical oxygen and beds.
"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the
horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our
partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy
additional support to the people of India and India's health
care heroes," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on
twitter.
The United States has faced criticism in India for its
export controls on raw materials for vaccines put in place via
the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in
February.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest
vaccine maker, this month urged U.S. President Joe Biden to lift
the embargo on U.S. exports of raw materials that is hurting its
production of AstraZeneca shots.
Others such as U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged
the Biden administration to release unused vaccines to India.
"When people in India and elsewhere desperately need help, we
can't let vaccines sit in a warehouse, we need to get them where
they'll save lives," he said.
India's total tally of infections stands at 16.96 million
and deaths 192,311 after 2,767 more died overnight, health
ministry data showed.
In the last month alone, daily cases have gone up eight
times and deaths by ten times. Health experts say the death
count is probably far higher.
People were arranging stretchers and oxygen cylinders
outside hospitals as they desperately pleaded for authorities to
take patients in, Reuters photographers said.
"Every day, it the same situation, we are left with two
hours of oxygen, we only get assurances from the authorities,"
one doctor said on television.
The surge is expected to peak in mid-May with the daily
count of infections reaching half a million, the Indian Express
said citing an internal government assessment.
V.K. Paul, a COVID-task force leader, made the presentation
during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state
chief ministers and said that the health infrastructure in
heavily populated states is not adequate enough to cope,
according to the newspaper.
Paul did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new
cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under
control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for the
resumption of big gatherings.
