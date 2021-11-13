Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India criticizes fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal

11/13/2021 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP26 in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, took aim at a draft deal at the United Nations climate summit on Saturday, saying he disagreed with the language on fossil fuel subsidies and that the draft lacked balance.

In one of the strongest criticisms of the COP26 draft deal, Yadav said developing nations had the right to use the remainder of the so-called global "carbon budget," or the amount of carbon dioxide the world can release before warming crosses the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold.

"Mr President thank you for your efforts to build consensus," he told Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, at a so-called stocktaking plenary. "I am afraid, however, the consensus remained elusive.

"In such a situation, how can anyone expect that developing countries can make promises about phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies when developing counties have still to deal with their development agendas and poverty eradication?"

The issue of subsidies for oil, gas and coal has become a major sticking point at the summit, where negotiators have already missed a Friday deadline to strike an agreement aimed at keeping alive a goal to limit global warming to 1.5C.

Earlier, a new draft of the agreement negotiated over the past two weeks called upon countries to accelerate "efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."

On Friday, two sources close to the negotiations said China and Saudi Arabia were among a group of countries seeking to prevent the deal in Scotland from including language that opposes fossil fuel subsidies.

Yadav also criticized what he described as "lack of balance" in the agreement, an argument developing countries have made before when pushing for more money to better adapt their countries to deal with the effects of climate change. (Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aIndia's Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies
RE
11:34a'BEST OUTCOME POSSIBLE' : U.S. urges COP26 to pass climate deal
RE
11:34aCOP26 : U.s. climate envoy kerry says we are poised to make a remarkable step here
RE
11:33aCOP26 : U.s. climate envoy kerry says we are really excited by the fact this deal raises global ambition
RE
11:31aCOP26 : U.s. climate envoy kerry says this has been a good negotiation
RE
11:27aSyria's Cham Wings Airlines suspends flights to Minsk airport
RE
11:19aIndia criticizes fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal
RE
11:18aCOP26 : Switzerland delegate tells cop26 plenary session: our group can accept the text
RE
11:18aCOP26 : Switzerland delegate tells cop26 plenary session: convinced we could have found different solution on article 6
RE
11:17aCOP26 : Switzerland delegate tells cop26 plenary session: several texts are clearly far from best common denominator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
4Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
5S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..

HOT NEWS