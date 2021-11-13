India criticizes fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's environment and climate
minister, Bhupender Yadav, took aim at a draft deal at the
United Nations climate summit on Saturday, saying he disagreed
with the language on fossil fuel subsidies and that the draft
lacked balance.
In one of the strongest criticisms of the COP26 draft deal,
Yadav said developing nations had the right to use the remainder
of the so-called global "carbon budget," or the amount of carbon
dioxide the world can release before warming crosses the 1.5
degree Celsius threshold.
"Mr President thank you for your efforts to build
consensus," he told Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, at a
so-called stocktaking plenary. "I am afraid, however, the
consensus remained elusive.
"In such a situation, how can anyone expect that developing
countries can make promises about phasing out coal and fossil
fuel subsidies when developing counties have still to deal with
their development agendas and poverty eradication?"
The issue of subsidies for oil, gas and coal has become a
major sticking point at the summit, where negotiators have
already missed a Friday deadline to strike an agreement aimed at
keeping alive a goal to limit global warming to 1.5C.
Earlier, a new draft of the agreement negotiated over the
past two weeks called upon countries to accelerate "efforts
towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient
fossil fuel subsidies."
On Friday, two sources close to the negotiations said China
and Saudi Arabia were among a group of countries seeking to
prevent the deal in Scotland from including language that
opposes fossil fuel subsidies.
Yadav also criticized what he described as "lack of balance"
in the agreement, an argument developing countries have made
before when pushing for more money to better adapt their
countries to deal with the effects of climate change.
(Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)