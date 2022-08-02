Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India cuts fuel export taxes, hikes tax on local crude

08/02/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 2 (Reuters) - India has cut fuel export taxes for the second time in less than two weeks and increased a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, a government notification on Tuesday said.

India cut export taxes on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre, the finance ministry notification said.

The changes will be effective from Wednesday.

India, which is the world's third largest oil importer, on Tuesday also raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, the government notification said.

India imposed a windfall tax on July 1 on crude oil producers, along with levies on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel exports.

But on July 20 it said it would cut the windfall tax on oil producers and levies on refiners, and fully exempted gasoline from an export duty.

A top finance ministry official told Reuters last month that the Indian government will only withdraw the windfall tax for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels. ($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 100.13 Delayed Quote.32.53%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.56% 517.4831 Real-time Quote.31.13%
WTI 0.46% 94.205 Delayed Quote.29.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pRent-A-Center to pay $15.5 mln to settle California consumer claims
RE
03:27pChile's codelco copper production drops 14.3% yr/yr in june to 1…
RE
03:26pChinese filings for U.S. clearance on investments doubled in 2021
RE
03:26pYemen's warring parties agree only to renew two-month truce, U.N. says
RE
03:18pUK's Liz Truss has 34 point lead over Sunak - YouGov/Times poll
RE
03:08pIndia cuts fuel export taxes, hikes tax on local crude
RE
03:07pUkraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages
RE
03:07pU.S. OKs potential sale of THAAD system missiles to UAE -Pentagon
RE
03:07pU.s. state dept approves potential sale of area defense system m…
RE
03:04pU.S. approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
2Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
3Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
4An interesting opportunity in the real estate sector
5OCI N : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $528 Million..

HOT NEWS