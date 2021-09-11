Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices

09/11/2021 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has cut base import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, a government order showed, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near-record price rises.

The reduction in taxes could bring down prices of the edible oils in India and boost consumption, effectively increasing overseas buying by the south Asian country.

The base import tax on crude palm oil has been slashed to 2.5% from 10%, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced to 2.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification late on Friday. The base import tax on refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil cut to 32.5% from 37.5%.

After the cuts, crude palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil imports will be subject to a 24.75% tax in total, including a 2.5% base import duty and other taxes, while refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil would carry a 35.75% tax in total.

India fulfils more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices for the last few months.

The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.68% 1025.25 End-of-day quote.23.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.16% 115.8936 Delayed Quote.12.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.93% 6.2027 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 72.86 Delayed Quote.40.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.05% 97.904 Delayed Quote.16.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.35% 73.089 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
WTI 2.47% 69.579 Delayed Quote.43.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aU.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors Big Three
RE
01:12aShell brings Enchilada, Auger platforms back online
RE
12:51aIndia cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
RE
12:42aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Extension of Directions under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
PU
12:02aIndonesia ends deforestation pact with Norway, citing non-payment
RE
09/10USDA Accepts More than 2.5 Million Acres in Grassland CRP Signup, Double Last Year's Signup
PU
09/10New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak
RE
09/10Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance
RE
09/10China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier
RE
09/10WORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #116 &LDQUO;DEVELOPMENT RESEARCH IN PRACTICE : The DIME Analytics Data Handbook”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
2CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35% to 20,633.06
3Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, cal..
4U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..
5NAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble

HOT NEWS