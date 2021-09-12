India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices

(Repeat story published on Saturday with no changes to text)
* Crude palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil to attract 24.75%
import
taxes
* Refined palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil would be taxed
35.75%
* Tax cut could lower prices and boost consumption
MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - India has cut base import taxes
on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, according to a government
notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries
to cool near-record price rises.
The reduction in taxes could bring down prices of the edible
oils in India and boost consumption, effectively increasing
overseas buying by the south Asian country.
The base import tax on crude palm oil has been slashed to
2.5% from 10%, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunflower
oil has been reduced to 2.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a
notification late on Friday. The base import tax on refined
grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil cut to 32.5% from
37.5%.
After the cuts, crude palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil
imports will be subject to a 24.75% tax in total, including a
2.5% base import duty and other taxes, while refined grades of
palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil would carry a 35.75% tax in
total.
India fulfills more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand
through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in
local oil prices for the last few months.
The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers
Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and
sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.
The reduction in taxes would bring down edible oil prices
ahead of key festivals, when edible oil demand rises in the
country, said Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading
firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company.
New Delhi cut import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower
oil, but kept import duties intact on crude rapeseed oil at
38.5%, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India.
"There is a need to bring down import tax on rapeseed oil as
well since the price has nearly doubled in a year," Mehta said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)