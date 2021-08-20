India cuts soyoil, sunflower oil import tax to calm prices

(Adds details, dealers' comments)
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - India has cut base
import taxes on crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil to
7.5% from 15% for six weeks, a government order showed, as the
world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near record
high prices.
The tax reduction could increase imports of soyoil and
sunflower oil in September, although a big jump is unlikely as
the lower duty is only applicable for a short period until
Sept. 30, industry officials said.
"Logistically it is not feasible to sign contracts now and
ensure vessels are unloaded at Indian ports before September
end," Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a
vegetable oil broker, said.
India buys soyoil and sunflower oil mainly from Argentina,
Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.
Refiners might divert two to three vessels heading to other
destinations such as China towards India to in cash lower duty,
said Bajoria.
India fulfills more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand
through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in
local oil prices for the last few months. It had cut import tax
on crude palm oil on June 29.
"Import tax on soyoil and sunflower oil was higher than palm
oil. With this duty cut, there is parity on the import tax front
now," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent
Extractors Association of India.
After the tax reduction, soyoil and sunflower oil imports
will be subject to a 30.25% tax in total, including 7.5% base
import duty and other taxes.
The government may restore higher duty structure from
October, when supplies of summer-sown oilseeds would start, said
a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
"Soybean and ground nut supplies would start from October.
Government will try to ensure farmers will receive higher
prices," the dealer said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj. Editing by
Jane Merriman and David Evans)