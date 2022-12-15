Advanced search
India cuts windfall tax on crude, aviation fuel

12/15/2022 | 10:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has cut windfall tax on crude oil and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and reduced export tax on diesel, according to a government order dated Dec. 15.

It cut the tax on locally produced crude oil steeply to 1,700 rupees ($20.52) per tonne from 4,900 rupees, effective Friday, the order said.

The federal government also cut export tax on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 8 rupees, while slashing the windfall tax on ATF to 1.5 rupees per litre from 5 rupees, the document showed.

The move comes amid a 14% slump in global crude since November. India is the world's third largest consumer and importer of oil.

Meanwhile, Reuters had reported that India has bought Russian crude barrels at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.

India's fuel demand climbed to an eight-month high in November, government data released last week showed.

On July 1, India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling at lower-than-market rates in the country.

($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.48% 343.7 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
BRENT OIL -0.58% 80.91 Delayed Quote.6.25%
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.78% 222.9 End-of-day quote.117.25%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.10% 243.95 Delayed Quote.-16.98%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.38% 77.8 Delayed Quote.5.13%
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED 0.57% 61.85 End-of-day quote.43.34%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.03% 147.6 Delayed Quote.3.65%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.72% 2594.75 Delayed Quote.10.44%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.49% 415.6526 Real-time Quote.-0.17%
VEDANTA LIMITED -0.39% 309.7 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
WTI -0.49% 75.803 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
HOT NEWS