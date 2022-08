India cut taxes on local crude to 13,000 rupees per tonne from 17,750 rupees per tonne, while raising jet fuel export taxes to 2 rupees per litre from nil and diesel to 7 rupees per litre from 5 rupees per litre, CNBC-TV18 said.

The changes will be effective from Aug. 19, it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)