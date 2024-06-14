June 14 (Reuters) - India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3250 rupees ($38.90) per metric ton from 5,200 rupees per ton effective from June 15th, according to a government notification. ($1 = 83.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
