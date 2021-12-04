Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

12/04/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AHMEDABAD, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India reported its third case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, government officials said, as total Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 35 million mark.

Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year old man of Indian origin who had lived in Zimbabwe for decades, and returned on Nov. 28.

India reported 8,603 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 34.62 million. Deaths rose by 415 to 470,530.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month asked officials to focus on countries identified at risk, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new variant to be "of concern".

The WHO said Omicron, initially detected in South Africa, may spread more quickly than other forms of the virus.

India expects the Omicron variant to cause less severe illness, due to rising vaccination rates and high prior exposure to the Delta variant that infected nearly 70% of the population by July.

The federal health ministry said on Thursday that India had identified two male patients, aged 66 and 46, who had the new strain in the southern state of Karnataka. The first person was a South African national while the second one, an Indian physician, had no recent travel history.

India, which suffered a record surge in infections and deaths in April and May due to the Delta variant, has fully vaccinated just half of its 944 million adults despite having ample supplies of domestically made shots.

Up to 84% have received at least one dose, with more than 125 million people due for a second shot. (Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aVingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
RE
05:12aPM inaugurates & lays the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun
PU
05:12aAfricans Committed with their Own Development
PU
05:12aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Li Keqiang Meets with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
PU
05:02aPNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Prime Minister James Marape Keynote Address
PU
04:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Holds Virtual Meeting with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith
PU
04:42aBitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
RE
04:39aIndia detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths
RE
03:49aVinfast is eyeing ipo in the second half of 2022
RE
03:38aVingroup says it establishes a singapore-based holding company called vinfast singapore in preparation for u.s. listing of its car unit vinfast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..
5Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike

HOT NEWS