India detects third Omicron case, reports 415 COVID-19 deaths

AHMEDABAD, Dec 4 (Reuters) - India reported its third case
of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, government
officials said, as total Covid-19 cases inched closer to the 35
million mark.
Officials in the western state of Gujarat said the patient
who tested positive for Omicron was a 72-year old man of Indian
origin who had lived in Zimbabwe for decades, and returned on
Nov. 28.
India reported 8,603 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking
the total to 34.62 million. Deaths rose by 415 to 470,530.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month asked officials to
focus on countries identified at risk, after the World Health
Organization (WHO) declared the new variant to be "of concern".
The WHO said Omicron, initially detected in South Africa,
may spread more quickly than other forms of the virus.
India expects the Omicron variant to cause less severe
illness, due to rising vaccination rates and high prior exposure
to the Delta variant that infected nearly 70% of the population
by July.
The federal health ministry said on Thursday that India had
identified two male patients, aged 66 and 46, who had the new
strain in the southern state of Karnataka. The first person was
a South African national while the second one, an Indian
physician, had no recent travel history.
India, which suffered a record surge in infections and
deaths in April and May due to the Delta variant, has fully
vaccinated just half of its 944 million adults despite having
ample supplies of domestically made shots.
Up to 84% have received at least one dose, with more than
125 million people due for a second shot.
