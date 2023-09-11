Equity mutual funds saw inflows rise sequentially for the 30th consecutive month to 202.45 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) last month from 76.26 billion rupees in July, according to the data.
While the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 2.53% in August, snapping a five-month winning streak, it was outpaced by a 3.70% gain in the Nifty mid-cap 100 and a 4.62% increase in the Nifty small-cap 100.
Small-cap funds accounted for most of the investments for the 11th straight month at 42.65 billion rupees, compared with outflows worth 3.49 billion rupees from large-cap funds, the data showed.
Mid-cap funds saw inflows worth 25.12 billion rupees from retail investors in August.
So far in 2023, the small-cap index has risen 33.5%, while mid-caps have jumped 31.2%, compared to a 10% gain in Nifty 50.
"The interest in small-cap and mid-cap equity mutual funds comes after sharp correction in the broader markets over the last two years, aided by strong macroeconomic fundamentals," said NS Venkatesh, chief executive of AMFI.
Small-caps have seen 260.04 billion-rupee inflows so far in 2023, compared to inflows of 139.35 billion rupees in mid-caps and 36.07 billion rupees outflows from large-cap funds.
Contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) - in which investors make regular payments into mutual funds - hit a high of 158.14 billion rupees in August, when 3.59 million new SIP accounts - a record - were opened.
The rise in equity mutual fund inflows in August was in contrast with the moderation in foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying in domestic equities.
($1 = 82.8870 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)