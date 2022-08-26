India examining need to curb 100% broken rice exports -sources

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest
exporter of rice, is examining whether there is a need to
restrict exports of 100% broken rice mainly used for feed
purposes, government and industry officials told Reuters on
Friday.
The curbs on exports by India could lift rice prices in the
world as the south Asian country accounts for more than 40% of
global rice shipments.
"We have been discussing whether we need some sort of curbs
on 100% broken rice exports," said a senior government official
involved in the decision making.
India is more than comfortable in terms of both private and
government rice stocks, so there is no point in considering any
curb on overall rice exports, said the official, adding "the
discussions are confined to broken rice which is primarily used
as a feed variety."
India usually exports 5% and 25% broken rice, but in last
few months demand for 100% broken rice have risen sharply,
especially from drought hit China, exporters said.
"The local cattle feed industry has been demanding to put
restriction on the exports of 100% brokens so they can have more
supplies," said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New
Delhi forecast record shipments of 10 million tonnes this year,
as a heatwave hit output and sent domestic prices to record
highs.
