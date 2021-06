The government will also provide guarantee of 1.1 trillion rupees on loans to the pandemic-hit health sector and medical infrastructure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), launched last year, has helped cash-starved small businesses to raise funds during the pandemic lockdown for working capital and to meet their orders.

