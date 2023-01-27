Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document

01/27/2023 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A security assessment by Indian police in the Himalayan region of Ladakh says there could be more clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along their contested frontier there as Beijing ramps up military infrastructure in the region.

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the armies of the Asian giants clashed in Ladakh, in the western Himalayas, in 2020 but tensions eased after military and diplomatic talks. A fresh clash erupted between the two sides in the eastern Himalayas in December but there were no deaths.

The assessment is part of a new, confidential research paper by the Ladakh Police that was submitted at a conference of top police officers held from January 20 to 22 and has been reviewed by Reuters.

The report said the assessment was based on intelligence gathered by local police in the border areas and the pattern of India-China military tensions over the years.

The Indian army did not respond to a request for comment but the assessment assumes significance as it was submitted at a conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's defence and foreign ministries also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

"Given the domestic compulsions ... in China and their economic interests in the region, the PLA would continue to build up its military infrastructure and skirmishes would also get frequent which may or may not follow a pattern," the paper said, referring to China's People's Liberation Army.

"If we analyse the pattern of skirmishes and tensions, the intensity has increased since 2013-2014 with an interval of every 2-3 years," it said.

"With the massive infrastructure build up by PLA on Chinese side both the armies are testing each other's reaction, strength of artillery and infantry mobilization time".

The report also said India has been slowly losing ground to China in Ladakh as the border has been pushed inside Indian territory through the creation of buffer zones.

India and China share a 3,500 km (2,100 miles) border that has been disputed since the 1950s. The two sides went to war over it in 1962.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Y.P. Rajesh and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Krishn Kaushik


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:37aBritish motor insurer Direct Line's CEO Penny James steps down
RE
02:35aBestway buys 3.45% Sainsbury's stake but not considering offer
RE
02:33aHungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban
RE
02:32aGermany's IONOS eyes market value of up to 3.14 billion euros in IPO
RE
02:29aTorrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled
RE
02:27aAir France-KLM orders new Airbus freighter, passenger aircraft
RE
02:24aIndia expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
RE
02:23aTorrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled
RE
02:23aPhilips plans reorganisation and job cuts, Dutch paper reports
RE
02:19aIndia's Tata Motors surges 8% on first quarterly profit in 2 years
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
2Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
3Transcript : KLA Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
4Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..
5Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks

HOT NEWS