Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty

12/28/2022 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers prepare oil palm seedlings at a nursery in Khammam district

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India extended a policy to import refined palm oil at a lower duty and allowed imports of 51,000 tonnes of cotton at nil duty in 2023, the government said in a notification late on Thursday.

The concessional duty structure for the refined palm oil had been due to expire on December 31. It has been extended "until further orders," the government said.

In December 2021, India cut basic import tax on refined palm oil and brought down the total taxes on their imports to 13.75% from 19.25% earlier.

The duty cut made refined palm oil imports lucrative for Indian refiners, which traditionally prefer to import crude palm oil.

"Refined palm oil imports jumped this year because of lower duty. Even in the coming months, we will continue to see imports of around 200,000 tonnes of refined palm oil per month," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.

India imports more than two-thirds of its edible oil needs and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices over the last few months.

The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

India also raised duty free imports quota of extra-long staple cotton to 51,000 tonnes for next year from 419 tonnes for 2022.

The south Asian country also allowed imports of 150,000 tonnes of lentils and 34,000 tonnes of almonds at 50% of applied duty under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ), the government said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Rajendra Jadhav


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.04% 83.63 Delayed Quote.8.47%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.04% 187.4757 Delayed Quote.60.42%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.00% 5.5761 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 176.38 Delayed Quote.71.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 71.88 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
WTI 0.19% 78.699 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
12:22aIndian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS