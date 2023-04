India eyes higher capital gains tax for rich in bid to curb inequality - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax laws, including potential increases in capital gains taxes for top income earners, to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduce widening income inequality, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)